Prairie Arts Center to get $30,000 over the next two years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Prairie Arts Center received a matching operational grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years.

According to Holly Carlini, the Executive Director of the Prairie Arts Center, grants like these are crucial for nonprofits to continue to strive for the cultural legacy they want to leave in western Nebraska.

“That’s why these grants are special is because we can infuse them into our everyday operations,” Carlini said. “If we need help with electrical or heating or paying employees or insurance, or different things like that that add up with a building of this size, that’s what those funds go towards, and they just really, truly help out.”

The Peter Kiewit Foundation, based out of Omaha, has awarded grants totaling over $835 million, and the Prairie Arts Center is the latest recipient.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.