Teacher injured in shooting at Virginia elementary school

Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.
Newport News police responded to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By WWBT staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools.

“All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”

There’s currently no information on the severity of the teacher’s injuries or what led to the shooting, which happened around 2 p.m.

Newport News police said Friday just before 3 p.m. that “there is no longer an active shooter.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

This is a developing story.

