What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

Marcus Satterfield
Marcus Satterfield(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team’s new coordinators faced the media Friday afternoon and gave a glimpse of what Husker nation can expect under their leadership.

There will be big changes to Nebraska’s offense next season under new playcaller Marcus Satterfield.

“We’ll get in a huddle and call football plays,” Satterfield said. “We’re going to use tight ends. We’re going to use a fullback. We’re going to run the football.”

Satterfield will lead the Nebraska offense after serving for the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. He brings 24 years of experience to the Nebraska staff, including six seasons working for Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor, and the Carolina Panthers.

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield's first Husker press conference

New Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Tony White runs a 3-3-5 defense. But it’s flexible. And he says defensive alignment will be based on the Huskers personnel.

“Its always about how does the scheme fit the players versus recruiting specific players to fit the scheme,” White said.

White said he watched the Huskers closely growing up and fell in love with Nebraska football more than two decades ago.

“I graduated in ‘96-’97 from high school...You looked up and you saw Nebraska, Nebraska, Nebraska,” White said.

White joins the Huskers after spending the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. In his time with the Orange, White helped transform the Syracuse defense into one of the top units in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Defensive Coordinator Tony White's first Husker press conference

