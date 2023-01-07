130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train

An Arizona man is in custody after authorities found more than 130 pounds of marijuana at the...
An Arizona man is in custody after authorities found more than 130 pounds of marijuana at the scene
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.

During that attempt, the vehicle became lodged on the tracks and was struck by a southbound freight train.

The driver and only occupant of the Jeep didn’t suffer any injuries, but during the course of the investigation, deputies found more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a handgun at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Macki Yaquou Mohammed from Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail.

Agencies that assisted the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation are Nebraska State Patrol, Hastings Police Department and the TRIDENT Drug Task Force. The Hastings Fire and Rural Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

