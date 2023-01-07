Dunkin’ workers surprise longtime customer with 95th birthday party

Dunkin’ workers in Massachusetts helped a man celebrate his 95th birthday. (Source: WCVB)
By Todd Kazakiewich
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSTON (WCVB) - Employees at a Dunkin’ store in Massachusetts helped surprise a longtime customer with a birthday party.

Workers recently set aside a table for customer Fred Brown, an Air Force veteran.

The team said Brown regularly stops at the store and they wanted to surprise him with a 95th birthday celebration.

Brown was given hugs to start the party which included a dozen donuts that had his photo on them.

The veteran was also given 95 gift cards and a cake to celebrate his big day.

Brown thanked manager Daniella Kraus and her team for the party.

“This gal [Kraus] is incredible. She’s the hardest working manager,” Brown said. “Dunkin’ is lucky to have her, and I’m lucky that she knows me.”

