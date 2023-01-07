Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ryan Fox has been wrestling from the time he’s been in preschool to now, as he enters his senior season at North Platte High School. Fox has had a successful career as a Dawg, but it’s not over yet as he hopes to make it back to Lincoln at the end of the season for his third trip to the State Tournament.

Fox ended his sophomore season with a fifth-place finish at state, and then last season, his junior year, Fox came in third. While third wasn’t where he wanted to finish last year, he will be using it as motivation to make it back to Lincoln for a chance at the gold.

“I felt really good this year from last year bumping up. I want to be first, I really want to. So I’ve got to put in the work and get up there,” says Fox.

Fox, who wrestles in the 152 weight class says that hard work all starts with conditioning and making sure he has the stamina to withstand each round.

Assistant Varsity Coach, John Little says that he has been coaching Fox since he began wrestling at the age of three and that watching the evolution of Fox as a wrestler through the years has been nothing short of amazing. Little is confident that Fox will end his High School Wrestling career with a bang at this year’s state Tournament.

“Really he’s just going to go out and give it everything he has, that’s all we ever ask. We just want your best effort every time you step on that mat and that’s what he does,” says Little.

Fox’s wrestling career won’t be finished when he walks off the mat for his last high school match, because he will be wrestling in college. At the conclusion of his senior year, Fox will head to Beatrice, Nebraska to Southeast Community College to begin his college wrestling career.

The decision to attend Southeast Community College came after a visit to the school and a talk with the coach.

“I’m committed to Southeast Community College in Beatrice. The coach there has been talking to me for the last two years and I feel like it was good to go there and start with the JUCO route and maybe go DI,” explains Fox.

