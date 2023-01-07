Hershey picks up two big wins at Maxwell

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-5 Wildcats host the 3-6 Panthers. Both teams come into the game off of a loss. The Wildcats coming off a loss to South Loup, while the Panthers are coming off a loss to Doniphan-Trumbull. Both teams looking to get back in the win column after tonight’s game.

The game was very back-and-forth from the start. When the teams went into the locker room at the half, the Panthers had the 32-29 lead.

Hershey is able to pull away in the fourth quarter and get the win on the road over Maxwell. The final score was 55-47.

The leading scorer for the Panthers was Kellan Spearman with 28 points. The leading scorer for the Wildcats was Levi Huffman with 16 points.

The Wildcats return to action on Saturday, January 7th on the road at Overton and the Panthers return to action Monday, January 9th at home against South Loup.

The Lady Panthers also playing tonight at Maxwell. Both the Lady Panthers and the Lady Wildcats came into the game off of losses. The Lady Panthers coming off a loss to Gothenburg, while the Lady Wildcats come off a loss from South Loup.

After the first half of play, the Lady Panthers had a commanding lead over the Lady Wildcats and went into the half with a 51-19 lead.

In the second half, the Lady Panthers never gave up the lead. The final score was 67-32.

The leading scorer of the night for the Lady Panthers was Tahlia Steinbeck with thirteen. The leading scorer for the Lady Wildcats was Jenna Miller and Mataya Stubbs both with seven points.

The Lady Panthers return to action on Tuesday, January 10th at home against Sutherland. The Lady Wildcats return to action on Saturday, January 7th against Overton.

