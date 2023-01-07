Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon.

Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.

Juwan Gary added 18 points and six boards while Sam Griesel had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, as the Huskers shot 51 percent from the field and went 16-of-21 from the foul line.

Check back soon for a full recap.

Nebraska returns home Tuesday night, as the Huskers host the Illinois Fighting Illini. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.)

