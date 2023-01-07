Ogallala Basketball hosts Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Basketball played host to the Cozad Haymakers Friday as the both the girls and the boys were in action at Prairie View School.

Ogallala would go on to take the victory in both games as the girls won 57-37, and the boys won 72-45.

Next up for Ogallala is a trip over to Sidney next Friday, meanwhile Cozad is back in action on Saturday as they host Saint Pat’s.

