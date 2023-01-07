Ogallala Basketball hosts Cozad

Ogallala vs Cozad
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala Basketball played host to the Cozad Haymakers Friday as the both the girls and the boys were in action at Prairie View School.

Ogallala would go on to take the victory in both games as the girls won 57-37, and the boys won 72-45.

Next up for Ogallala is a trip over to Sidney next Friday, meanwhile Cozad is back in action on Saturday as they host Saint Pat’s.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS truck crashed into a home about 20 miles south of Lincoln on Wednesday.
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
NP Ice making its final steps for to open this weekend
NP Ice set to open this weekend
Nebraskaland Tire old building completely demolished
Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

Latest News

Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox
Hershey vs. Maxwell Basketball Highlights
Hershey picks up two big wins at Maxwell
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS HERO: RYAN FOX
Hershey vs. Maxwell Basketball Highlights
Hershey vs. Maxwell Basketball Highlights