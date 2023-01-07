Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.
A photo of Mike Novacek from 1997.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday.

According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home.

Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School before later achieving his Bachelor of Arts and and Master of Arts from Concordia and Columbia Southern.

Novacek became a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in 1980 and served for nearly 38 years. Novacek rose to the rank of sergeant, where he served in several units including TRU, CSI and Criminal Investigations before his retirement in 2018.

Novacek also taught Criminal Justice courses at Southeast Community College.

Novacek lived southwest of Lincoln and is survived by two sons, siblings, and a large extended family.

