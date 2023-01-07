Sandhills-Thedford goes on the road against Sutherland Sailors

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the second game of the double header, the Sailors are also looking for their first win of the season, while the Knights come in with a 5-4 record.

Starting off in the first quarter, the Knights blitzed the Sailors as they exploded out to a 25-0 run to end the first. Sutherland will make a good effort to bring the game within 14 points, but they still fall short against the Knights (49–35).

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.