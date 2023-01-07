Solidifying the importance of CPR with Great Plains Health

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, in which Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a serious medical incident, served as a stern reminder for many of us on the importance of knowing and being able to administer CPR.

The event also demonstrated the survival rates of CPR as millions of Americans suffer cardiac arrest events every year, and out-of-hospital arrest events are most likely to be survived if immediate chest compressions are administered.

We do a lot of research every year to look at what works when we are giving CPR to our patients. We have really strong data that show early chest compressions as an intervention that leads to successful resuscitation. The other one that we know for sure leads to successful resuscitation is the early use of an automated external defibrillator or those AED devices you see in churches, schools, and stores.

Jensen encourages Individuals interested in learning more about CPR to utilize the following link.

Great Plains Health plans to hold a Friends and Family CPR class in March. Those interested in becoming CPR certified prior to that event can reach out to Jensen at Great Plains Health.

