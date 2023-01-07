Sutherland Lady Sailors hosted the Sandhills-Thedford Lady Knight

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sutherland Lady Sailors hosted the visitors, the Sandhills-Thedford Knights, Friday night.

The Sailors are in search of their first win of the season, while the Knights are coming in with a 5-4 record.

Starting off in the first half, it was relatively slow as both teams had trouble shooting the ball. The knights with a few layups and some free throws got themselves a 12 point lead by the half.

Starting in the second half, it was all Knights as they exploded to a 22-point lead over the Lady Sailors in the third quarter, and that was good enough as they came away victorious, 45-28.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.