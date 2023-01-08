2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST
HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

