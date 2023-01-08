Cozad Haymakers host the Irish of St Pat’s in a double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cozad Lady Haymakers hosted the Lady Irish of St. Pat’s. Cozad comes in with a 3-7 record, and the Irish come in with a 6-5 record.

Starting the second quarter with a five-point lead, Tonja Heirigs scored six unanswered points to put the Irish ahead by 11 at the half.

In the second half, St. Pats took complete control to defeat the Haymakers 53-38.

In the second half of the double-header, Cozad is looking to give the Irish their second loss of the season while picking up win number 6.

St. Pats got out to a quick 6-2 lead, but the Haymakers responded with a few three-pointers to take a three-point lead after one. In the second quarter, Cozad fed off of their momentum from the first as they extended their lead going into the half, 32-26.

Things tightened up in the second half as the Irish made a push and took the lead midway through the third, making it a back and forth affair, and Cozad leads by two with a buzzer-beater at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, it was all Cozad as they went on a 10-0 run to have them up by double digits, and they will complete the upset over St. Pat’s 61-55.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.