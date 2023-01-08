Cozad Haymakers host the Irish of St Pat’s in a double-header

Cozad split the double header against St Pats
Cozad split the double header against St Pats(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cozad Lady Haymakers hosted the Lady Irish of St. Pat’s. Cozad comes in with a 3-7 record, and the Irish come in with a 6-5 record.

Starting the second quarter with a five-point lead, Tonja Heirigs scored six unanswered points to put the Irish ahead by 11 at the half.

In the second half, St. Pats took complete control to defeat the Haymakers 53-38.

In the second half of the double-header, Cozad is looking to give the Irish their second loss of the season while picking up win number 6.

St. Pats got out to a quick 6-2 lead, but the Haymakers responded with a few three-pointers to take a three-point lead after one. In the second quarter, Cozad fed off of their momentum from the first as they extended their lead going into the half, 32-26.

Things tightened up in the second half as the Irish made a push and took the lead midway through the third, making it a back and forth affair, and Cozad leads by two with a buzzer-beater at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, it was all Cozad as they went on a 10-0 run to have them up by double digits, and they will complete the upset over St. Pat’s 61-55.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants
NP Ice making its final steps for to open this weekend
NP Ice set to open this weekend
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox

Latest News

Gothenburg sweeps Centura boys and girls
Gothenburg hosts double-header vs Century
The Stars and the Bulldogs battle on the hardwood at NPHS Saturday.
North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic
Nebraska struggled through its coldest shooting day of the season, missing its first 21...
Huskers go cold at Rutgers
Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in...
Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win