‘Dry January’ benefits last longer than a month, study says

Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the...
Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the year.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people across the country are in the first week of “Dry January,” where you abstain from alcohol.

Researchers say there’s evidence that cutting out alcohol, even for just a month, can have benefits that last well into the year.

The Washington Post reported on one study in BMJ Open which found that people who stopped drinking for a month saw significantly improved metabolism.

Those people also shed about four and a half pounds, had lower blood pressure and a substantial reduction in levels of insulin resistance.

Researchers also found that, months later, people who didn’t drink in January were drinking less alcohol in general, as compared to people who didn’t participate.

Medical professionals also say taking a break from alcohol can help you sleep better and elevate your mood and energy levels, which can reinforce the habit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Alliance Man on multiple warrants
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Fox

Latest News

Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed rooting on the Buffalo Bills a week after his...
NFL's Hamlin remarkable recovery as Bills return to the field
FILE - A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game against the...
AFC title game will be at neutral site if Bills vs. Chiefs
FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to gather votes in a speaker's...
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54