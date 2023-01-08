Gothenburg hosts double-header vs Century

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 8-1 Gothenburg Swedes are at home hosting the undefeated Centura Lady Centurians, who come in with a 10-0 record.

The Swedes couldn’t do anything wrong as they went into halftime with a 20-point lead.

In the second half, Centura tried to make a slight comeback, but the Swedes were just too much to handle as they won on their home court, 69-36.

The second part of the double header is the boys’ teams. The Gothenburg boys come in with a 4-5 record and are looking to get back to the.500 mark, and the Cerntura come in with a 3-6 record.

The Swedes did their job early, developing early momentum and leading after one by six points.

Fast forwarding to the fourth quarter, Centura is not going away that easily as they bring the game within four with 5 minutes to go in the game. The Swedes, through the next few possessions, extended the game to double digits to lead by as much as 12. Centura remained relentless, bringing the game within five with 14 seconds to go. The Swedes ended up squeezing this one out with a 49-44 final score.

