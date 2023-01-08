North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at North Platte High School.

The Stars would take the victory in the girls game over the Bulldogs, while the North Platte boys got the victory in game number two.

Next on the schedule for North Platte is a trip over the Lexington on Friday.

