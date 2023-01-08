North Platte hosts Kearney Catholic

The Stars and the Bulldogs battle on the hardwood at NPHS Saturday.
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Saturday for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at North Platte High School.

The Stars would take the victory in the girls game over the Bulldogs, while the North Platte boys got the victory in game number two.

Next on the schedule for North Platte is a trip over the Lexington on Friday.

