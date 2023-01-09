19-year-old Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

Police investigating Sunday evening shooting
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building at south 4th Street and Willow Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Someone reported hearing gunshots inside the building.

Officers found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., dead inside an apartment. He had been shot at least once.

An autopsy will be scheduled at the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, located in the Des Moines-metro area.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

