Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s southside Sunday.

It happened at 708 South Eastman at 6:07 a.m..

Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau says all three fire departments responded. Their investigation determined the house had been remodeled several times and an improperly installed vent pipe caused the fire.

Fire crews also did not find any smoke detectors in the home.

Luckily, the family was able to evacuate safely. However, their two dogs died in the fire.

The house sustained mostly smoke damage and some structural damage.

