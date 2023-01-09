Investigation underway after man dies in custody of Omaha Police

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in custody during a domestic dispute response.

According to the Omaha Police Department, around 10:15 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a home near South 166th Avenue Circle and S Street for a domestic disturbance.

Police say when officers arrived, they saw a man allegedly involved with the disturbance at the front of the home.

The man was identified by police as 41-year-old Loren Dexter.

According to police, Dexter walked away from the home and got into a vehicle parked in the driveway. Before police could get out of their cruisers, they heard a gunshot.

Officers then went up to the vehicle Dexter got inside and saw he had a gunshot wound. Police got Dexter out of the vehicle and started CPR.

Dexter was declared dead at the scene.

The Omaha Police Officer Involved Investigations Team, Bellevue Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Nebraska state law dictates whenever a death occurs while being apprehended or in the custody of law enforcement, the case goes to a grand jury when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 1-9-2022
Some moisture mid-week; Otherwise mainly dry with some sun
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision