McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday.

Accident reconstructionists say a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Jordan Lauger, 33, was northbound when it crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a Chevrolet pickup occupied by four people.

Authorities said Lauger was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were all transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

