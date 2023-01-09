MOU with John Deere creates solution on right to repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -The Nebraska Farm Bureau said they are pleased with the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding Sunday between American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere for right to repair.

The Memorandum of Understanding ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their tractors and other implements, according to the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

NEFB said the the MOU is a culmination of several years of discussions with John Deere and is a major step forward on Farm Bureau policy that was brought forward by NEFB.

“Farmers and ranchers need to have the ability to purchase what they need at a reasonable rate to get their equipment up and running or have the option of turning to an independent technician,” said Mark McHargue, NEFB president. “This MOU creates an official agreement that clearly sets parameters and creates a mechanism to resolve issues as they arise.”

The MOU was signed during the AFBF in San Juan, Puerto Rico Sunday.

NEFB said that creating an MOU similar to ones utilized in the automobile industry, where vehicle owners and independent technicians can purchase information, diagnostic equipment, and parts needed for vehicle manufacturers has long been a goal of NEFB.

Through the newly signed MOU, farmers ranchers, and independent repair facilities will have access to diagnostic and repair codes as well as their meanings; manuals; product guides; directly purchase diagnostic tools from John Deere; and assistance from John Deere when ordering parts and products.

“Farmers don’t want access to the computer programming,” McHargue said. “They simply want to be able to diagnose and fix the problem so they can get their equipment back to the fields. By working with John Deere and American Farm Bureau, the need for legislative or regulatory action on the right to repair issue will be mitigated.”

The NEFB said they will continue to work with AFBF and engage in similar discussions with several other manufacturers.

They said they believe the MOU has the potential to serve as a model for other manufacturers and look forward to working with equipment dealers to help implement the MOU.

