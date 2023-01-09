Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.

The vehicle exited I-80 at the Aurora interchange and continued fleeing northbound. As the vehicle entered Aurora at a high rate of speed, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety. A short time later, troopers observed the same vehicle traveling on county roads east of Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle again fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued fleeing eastbound on Highway 34, toward Hampton, and drove on the wrong side of the road at times. As the vehicle reached Hampton, it turned northbound onto city streets. A short time later, a trooper was able to successfully perform a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Travis Fielder, 36, of Grand Island, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Hall County, as well as willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence – drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana – less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations. The passenger, Brandon Proctor, 36, of Bradshaw, was arrested for a probation violation, as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

