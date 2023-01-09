Warm and beautiful conditions Monday into Tuesday; Disturbance to move through Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next couple of days, conditions will be nice and temperatures will be running above average. Once we get into the day Wednesday, slight changes are coming.

Due to a ridge of high pressure that is centered towards the south and east of the state, this is going to give us temperatures about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year with a southeasterly to southwesterly flow. Our values during the days Monday into Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s with sunshine and the winds will be overall calm during this timeframe. Overnight temperatures will be 10s and 20s with clear to mainly clear conditions.

Considerable sunshine with above average conditions to start the week
Considerable sunshine with above average conditions to start the week(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Wednesday, a shortwave disturbance will be moving through and this will increase the chances of precipitation and this will be in the form of rain and snow. Accumulations are still be ironed out, but generally, snowfall amounts will be under an inch, but we will continue to keep you posted as we get closer to this event. Highs during the day Wednesday will be in the 30s.

Weak low pressure system to bring us the chance of precipitation Wednesday
Weak low pressure system to bring us the chance of precipitation Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday and beyond, a new high pressure system moves in and this will increase temperatures into the 40s and 50s with plentiful sunshine, just in time for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
Significant snowfall likely for the day Monday into early Tuesday
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen addresses attendees at his inaugural ball on Saturday night, Jan. 7,...
Nebraskans celebrate their new governor at inaugural ball

Latest News

Picture of the Day 1-9-2023
Picture of the Day 1-9-2023
North Platte temps
Above average temperatures and clear skies for the next few days
KNOP Saturday 6pm newscast Wx.
KNOP Saturday 6pm newscast Wx.
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-6-2022
Mainly dry with some sun this week; warming gradually