Warm and beautiful conditions Monday into Tuesday; Disturbance to move through Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next couple of days, conditions will be nice and temperatures will be running above average. Once we get into the day Wednesday, slight changes are coming.

Due to a ridge of high pressure that is centered towards the south and east of the state, this is going to give us temperatures about 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year with a southeasterly to southwesterly flow. Our values during the days Monday into Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s with sunshine and the winds will be overall calm during this timeframe. Overnight temperatures will be 10s and 20s with clear to mainly clear conditions.

Considerable sunshine with above average conditions to start the week (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the day Wednesday, a shortwave disturbance will be moving through and this will increase the chances of precipitation and this will be in the form of rain and snow. Accumulations are still be ironed out, but generally, snowfall amounts will be under an inch, but we will continue to keep you posted as we get closer to this event. Highs during the day Wednesday will be in the 30s.

Weak low pressure system to bring us the chance of precipitation Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday and beyond, a new high pressure system moves in and this will increase temperatures into the 40s and 50s with plentiful sunshine, just in time for the weekend.

