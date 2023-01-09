Woman faces murder charges in deaths of retired couple

Police say the suspect was found behind the wheel of the couple's car, which surveillance camera captured leaving their home. (WKMG, Mount Dora PD via CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:54 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Police in Florida say a woman allegedly caught driving a murdered couple’s car is now facing charges in relation to their deaths.

Vickie Williams, 50, appeared in court Saturday via Zoom, where she was given no bond. She is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the deaths of Darryl and Shannon Getman.

Vickie Williams, 50, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the deaths of Darryl and Shannon Getman.(Source: Mount Dora PD, WKMG via CNN)

Investigators say the Getmans’ bodies were found Dec. 31 inside their apartment at the Waterman Village senior living complex in Mount Dora, Florida. The retired couple were both in their 80s.

“They were kind. They were always helpful. If someone needed a favor, they stood there ready to help,” neighbor Hank Borg said.

Investigators have yet to say how the Getmans were killed.

Police say a surveillance camera captured the couple’s car leaving Waterman Village. It would later be located in Savannah, Georgia, where police say they found Williams behind the wheel.

Investigators say the bodies of Shannon and Darryl Getman, a retired couple in their 80s, were found inside their apartment at a senior living complex in Mount Dora, Florida.(Source: WKMG via CNN)

The Getmans lived in Mount Dora for 20 years, according to their children.

“If there are words to describe what has happened and its impact to our family and the community, we have not found them,” said the children in a statement.

Williams is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 30.

