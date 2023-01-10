Andrews named a top 100 player ahead of the 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After an impressive 2022 campaign from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball ahead of the 2023 season.

Andrews was listed among the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The list included players who were identified as the most valuable softball student-athletes, including Northwestern’s Danielle Williams, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

Andrews is coming off of a record-breaking sophomore season in 2022. The second-team All-Big Ten selection recorded 20 home runs during the year, setting a sophomore school record and finishing the season ranked 13th in the NCAA. Andrews was named an NFCA third-team All-Midwest Region selection and was voted the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year. The Gretna, Neb., native finished the 2022 campaign with a .330 batting average which included 59 hits and 51 RBIs. Andrews started every game at shortstop for the Huskers and finished the year with a .925 fielding percentage helping Nebraska to its first Big Ten Tournament title.

The junior was also a leader in the classroom, claiming CoSIDA Academic All-District first team honors. Andrews was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

