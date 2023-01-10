Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening

Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.

Tuesday’s game will be televised nationally on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) comes off an 81-79 win at Minnesota on Jan. 7, marking the Huskers’ first overtime road win in conference play since 2001. Derrick Walker had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, as Nebraska fought back from a seven-point second-half deficit for a crucial road win. Juwan Gary added a season-high 18 points, including a go-ahead tip-in with 55 seconds left in overtime to give NU the lead for good while Sam Griesel had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. NU went 8-of-11 from the charity stripe in overtime to seal the win and went 16-of-21 from the line in picking up its second road win of the year.

Walker has been a focal point of the Huskers attack, as he averaged 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists on the Huskers’ two-game road trip. The 6-9 senior is enjoying career bests in scoring (14.5 ppg), rebounding (8.2 rpg) and assists (3.1 apg), giving the Huskers a strong inside threat. A win on Tuesday would allow the Huskers to equal their win total for all of 2021-22.

The Huskers have been tough in Pinnacle Bank Arena, going 6-1 this season with the only loss coming to No. 4 Purdue in overtime on Dec. 10. In the Huskers’ last home game, NU held Iowa to season lows in points (50) and shooting percentage (.260) in a 65-50 Husker victory.

Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln with a 10-5 mark after knocking off No. 14 Wisconsin, 79-69, on Saturday. The Illini shot 47 percent, including 55 percent in the second half, and put four players in double figures. Terrence Shannon Jr. led all scorers with 24 points and added eight rebounds, while Coleman Hawkins added 20 points, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

