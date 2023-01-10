Increased clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday; Snow and rain chances Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Tuesday is going to be another warm day for this time of year with a little more clouds. But once we get into the day Wednesday, a minor storm system will move through, giving us a chance of snow and rain.

As the Gulf Of Mexico opens up here across the region Tuesday, this is going to allow for the area to see more mild conditions moving in. This will also increase the amount of moisture here across the region as well. This will give us more cloud cover around Western and Central Nebraska. Highs during the day will be in the 40s and potentially into the 50s in the Panhandle. As we get into the overnight hours Tuesday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s with overcast skies and snowfall chances increasing in the Panhandle.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are in store for the area Tuesday
Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are in store for the area Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Wednesday, a weak storm system will be pushing into the area Wednesday and this will add lift into the atmosphere, giving the area the potential of some rain and snow. The amount of snow that is expected is .1 to 1 inch of snow for Greater Nebraska and an inch with locally higher amounts into the Panhandle and Southwestern Nebraska. Highs during the day will be in the 30s.

The snow potential for the day Wednesday
The snow potential for the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into Thursday and into the Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, we will have another high pressure system build in and this will allow for conditions to improve and for the temperatures to climb above climate norms, with those values in the 40s and 50s.

