Lincoln County Commissioners approve salaries for appointed department heads

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners held their first meeting of the new calendar year Monday morning. Among the items discussed was setting the salaries for county board-appointed department heads.

Raises were unanimously granted for Region 51 Emergency Management, Veterans Service Officer, and Noxious Weed Supervisor. However, some of the Lincoln County Commissioners were a bit more apprehensive when it came to setting the raise for the County Highway Superintendent.

When you take a look at Lincoln County and compare it with other counties of our size with the mileage we have, or when you take a look at the program Jason Schultz is implementing and the work he has done. I think that this raise is merited. Lincoln County is in a unique situation, we have a roads superintendent that is of high caliber and would be a hot commodity in any place with a highway superintendent opening. We need to do what we can to make sure he stays here.

Commissioners would go on to vote to grant the raise of around twenty-thousand dollars by a vote of three to two.

Additionally, Commissioners also accepted the retirement notification of Jeff Higgins who serves as the counties’ Building and Groups Supervisor. Higgins’ retirement will begin sometime next month.

