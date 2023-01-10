NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that a detour will be in effect on US-30 east of North Platte beginning Thursday.

The detour will be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on Sunday, Jan. 22. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte.

