NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday

Closed tonight from 10PM - 4am
Closed tonight from 10PM - 4am
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that a detour will be in effect on US-30 east of North Platte beginning Thursday.

The detour will be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on Sunday, Jan. 22. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte.

