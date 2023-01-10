Nebraska State Senators introduce 73 bills on fifth day of Legislative Session

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators introduced 73 bills this morning for the fifth day of the 108th Legislative Session.

Among the items introduced this morning was a measure by Sumner Senator Teresa Ibach that would require the State Department of Health and Human Services to rebase rates for critical care access hospitals.

Western Nebraska Senator Steve Erdman dropped a bill that would require identification for voter registration and for voting as well.

Nebraska Lawmakers have until Jan. 18 to continue introducing new bills.

A complete list of bills introduced thus far is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov

