Nominations sought for Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska System president Ted Carter announced today he has initiated a national search for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor.

Carter hired AGB Search, a national firm, to assist in the process. He is also inviting nominations for those who wish to serve on the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members of this committee will gather and present input from stakeholders on opportunities and challenges the university faces, in addition to working with the firm on reviewing applications and identifying potential candidates.

Current UNL chancellor Ronnie Green announced in December that he is retiring in June after seven years on the job.

“Chancellor Green has graciously given us a runway that will allow for a smooth transition of leadership -- a crucial advantage at a time when the growth and success of the University of Nebraska matters now more than ever to our state,” Carter said.

Nominations can be emailed to president@nebraska.edu. They must be submitted by Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska City teacher accused of child abuse
Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 1-10-2022
Some moisture mid-week; Otherwise mainly dry with some sun
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new members and reorganizes board
NPPS New Board Members
Nebraska legislature
Nebraska State Senators introduce 73 bills on fifth day of Legislative Session
left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members