North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in.

Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi was elected North Platte Public Schools Board President following 10 votes and a coin toss that served as a tiebreaker. North Platte Public School District Policy requires a coin toss to determine officers’ election following a 10-vote tie.

Blaesi and Matt Pederson tied in all 10 votes, however, that would not be the only tie in the meeting. As Emily Garrick and JoAnn Lundgreen tied 10 times as well after being nominated as board secretary. The coin toss would go in favor of Lundgreen.

Also at the first meeting of each new calendar year, the Board of Education makes various appointments. Skip Altig, Matt Pederson and Cyndi O’Conner received appointments to the board’s Finance, Facilities, Operations, and Legislation Subcommittee, Pederson also remained the board’s liaison to the North Platte Public School Foundation.

JoAnn Lundgreen, Angela Blaesi, and Emily Garrick were appointed to the Personnel, Americanism, Curriculum, Student Services, and Communication Subcommittee.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.