NPCC hosts Hastings College Jv

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights were looking to get their first win of the season as they hosted the Hatings Broncos JV team.

The Knights jumped out to an early lead, leading by 6 points at the end of the first quarter, 18-12.The Broncos will outscore the Knights by 3 in the second quarter, but NPCC still had the lead at halftime, 30-27.

In the third quarter, the Knights went on a 15-5 run to give them a comfortable 45-32 lead going into the fourth quarter, but Hastings had the answer as they outscored the Knights 21-3 in the quarter to beat the NPCC 53-48.

