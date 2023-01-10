Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case

Ed Luben had over 600 animals removed from a home in December of 2021.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who had hundreds of animals seized from a Papillion home was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

652 animals were taken from 57-year-old Ed Luben’s home in December of 2021, per the Nebraska Humane Society. Most were in poor health -- 70 of the animals were found dead. Two more had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

Edward Luben
Edward Luben(Sarpy County Attorney's Office)

Luben was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by nine months of post-release probation, as well as imposing a 15-year ban on owning animals.

He’d originally been charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty. Nine of the counts were dropped after Luben pleaded no contest to three counts for the deaths in the case.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska City teacher accused of child abuse
Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

Latest News

left to right: Emily Garrick, JoAnn Lundgreen, Matt Peterson, Skip Altig, Cindy O'Connor, &...
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members
Newsmakers 1-10-2023 My Plate
Newsmakers 1-10-2023 My Plate
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
Gov. Pillen conducts first news conference
The snow potential for the day Wednesday
Increased clouds with mild temperatures Tuesday; Snow and rain chances Wednesday