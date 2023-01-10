Volunteers needed for North Platte recreation center advisory committee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is looking for volunteers to serve as citizen representatives for the city’s upcoming recreation center projects.

About six people will be needed for each committee. Those interested are asked to fill out a questionnaire that’s due by Jan. 27.

People are asked to dedicate two years to the recreation center committee, and one year for the Skate Park and Cody Pool committee.

For more information, or to apply go: https://www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/advisorycommittee.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.