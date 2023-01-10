Volunteers needed for North Platte recreation center advisory committee

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is looking for volunteers to serve on the rec advisory...
North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is looking for volunteers to serve on the rec advisory committee.(Courtesy: Move North Platte)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is looking for volunteers to serve as citizen representatives for the city’s upcoming recreation center projects.

About six people will be needed for each committee. Those interested are asked to fill out a questionnaire that’s due by Jan. 27.

People are asked to dedicate two years to the recreation center committee, and one year for the Skate Park and Cody Pool committee.

For more information, or to apply go: https://www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/advisorycommittee.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska City teacher accused of child abuse
Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

Latest News

Closed tonight from 10PM - 4am
NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday
KNOP Snow Potential 1-10-2022
Some moisture mid-week; Otherwise mainly dry with some sun
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new members and reorganizes board
NPPS New Board Members
Nebraska legislature
Nebraska State Senators introduce 73 bills on fifth day of Legislative Session