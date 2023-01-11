Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The region is expecting accumulating snowfall during the day Wednesday, with conditions clearing and warming as we get into the rest of the workweek.

As an area of low pressure is centered to our south and a high pressure system to our east, this will give us the instability and lift in order to see the snowfall. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Western Panhandle through Wednesday evening. The timing will be during the morning into the early evening hours. The amount of snow will be .1 to 1 inch of snow for most of Greater Nebraska and over an inch for Southwest Nebraska and majority of the Panhandle and 2 to 4 inches for the Western Panhandle with locally higher amounts. Highs during the day will be in the 30s with winds around 5 to 15 mph. As we get into the overnight hours, the conditions will gradually go up and lows will be in the 10s and 20s.

The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

As we head into the rest of the workweek and into the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, conditions will be warmer and also drier as a high pressure system moves into the viewing area. Highs during this time will be in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Winds will be overall calm during this timeframe as well.

Warmer and drier conditions over the next couple of days and beyond
Warmer and drier conditions over the next couple of days and beyond(Andre Brooks)

