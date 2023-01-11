Chemical fire reported in Chase County

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire in the area of Highway 6...
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire in the area of Highway 6 from 313 Avenue to 315 Avenue.(Chase County Sheriff's Office)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire near Imperial off Highway 6 from 313 Avenue to 315 Avenue. According to a social media post from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 6 is currently closed. The public is encouraged to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work. We’ll provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for 90 minutes Tuesday.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Closed tonight from 10PM - 4am
NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday

Latest News

A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for 90 minutes Tuesday.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
Cows
Bion Environmental Technologies partners with Lincoln Counties Olson Farms/TD Angus
Nebraska anti-abortion senators proposing ‘heartbeat bill’
The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week