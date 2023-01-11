Chemical fire reported in Chase County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire near Imperial off Highway 6 from 313 Avenue to 315 Avenue. According to a social media post from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 6 is currently closed. The public is encouraged to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work. We’ll provide additional details as they become available.

