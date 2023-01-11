Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash

BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand.

Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a pickup driven by Frank Snyder had stopped at the intersection of Highway 23 and A Road. Then the pickup pulled out to cross Hwy 23 and was hit by an eastbound semi-tractor with trailer, driven by a Cozad man.

The Bertrand Emergency unit took Snyder to Phelps Memorial hospital in Holdrege. He was later transferred by AirCare helicopter to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where he was listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Snyder was former News and Sports Director at KRVN, according to current News Director Dave Schroeder.

