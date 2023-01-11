Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday

MAXWELL, Neb. (KNOP) - A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for ninety minutes Tuesday.

Nebraska State Patrol Spokesperson Cody Thomas said the accident happened at 10 p.m. near Maxwell.

A Toyota sedan driven by 86-year-old Vlastik Svacina of Reno, Nevada was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a Ford F-150 and a semi. The driver of the Ford was Maddie Bahr, 22, of Byron, Minnesota. The driver of the semi was Cashus Robinson, 36, of El Mirage, Arizona.

Svacina and Robinson, as well as his passenger were taken to Great Plains Health with non-life threatening injuries. None of the occupants in the truck were injured.

The driver of a second semi struck debris, but was not injured.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, North Platte Police Department, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department, and the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department all assisted in the accident.

