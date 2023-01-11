Hershey basketball hosts Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Sutherland for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening.

The girls got things started as Hershey jumped out to a 34-12 lead at the half, and the Panthers would keep their foot on the gas as the game progressed. Hershey would go on to take the victory over the Sailors 62-29.

In the boys game, Hershey jumped out to an early lead holding the Sailors to just 4 points in the first quarter. The Panthers would keep the momentum throughout the game and they take the victory 66-34.

Next on the schedule for the Panthers is a home match-up with Valentine on Friday, while the Sailors travel over to Cambridge on Friday.

