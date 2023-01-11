Hershey basketball hosts Sutherland

The Hershey Panthers defeated Sutherland in both games of a boys and girls doubleheader on...
The Hershey Panthers defeated Sutherland in both games of a boys and girls doubleheader on Tuesday(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Sutherland for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening.

The girls got things started as Hershey jumped out to a 34-12 lead at the half, and the Panthers would keep their foot on the gas as the game progressed. Hershey would go on to take the victory over the Sailors 62-29.

In the boys game, Hershey jumped out to an early lead holding the Sailors to just 4 points in the first quarter. The Panthers would keep the momentum throughout the game and they take the victory 66-34.

Next on the schedule for the Panthers is a home match-up with Valentine on Friday, while the Sailors travel over to Cambridge on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet Saturday...
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
Two dogs were killed in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Early Sunday morning house fire kills two dogs
Travis Fielder (left) and Brandon Proctor were arrested following a pursuit early Sunday...
Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County
Nebraska City teacher accused of child abuse
Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

Latest News

Maywood-Hayes Center sweep Maxwell in double header
Maxwell Wildcats hosted Maywood-Hayes Center in a double header
After an impressive 2022 campaign from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player...
Andrews named a top 100 player ahead of the 2023 season
NPCC falls to Hastings College Jv 53-48
NPCC hosts Hastings College Jv
Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena...
Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening