Law enforcement, community welcome home injured police officer

VALENTINE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Valentine police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and law enforcement on Monday.

The warm welcome comes on the same day as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured on Dec. 16 after a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her while on duty, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Hoefs was taken to a local hospital where she’s been receiving treatment for nearly a month. She was released on Monday and is now recovering at home.

