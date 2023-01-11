Maxwell Wildcats hosted Maywood-Hayes Center in a double header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Maywood Hayes Center travels on the road to Maxwell High. For the girls, the Wolves come in undefeated at 13-0, and the Maxwell Lady Wildcats have a 1-8 record.

Maxwell started off the game, but their first shot of the game was a three to give them a 3-0 lead.

After that, it was all Maywood Hayes Center as the Warriors exploded to a 20-point game by turning defense into easy offense. The Lady Wolves stay undefeated as they beat Maxwell 68-27.

On to the boys’ game, where Maxwell was looking for their third win of the season and Maywood Hayes Center was looking to remain undefeated.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats did their part in staying competitive, as it was just a 3-point game at the end of one. It was all Wolves in the second, as they got serious and went on a 15-2 run, and never looking back. Maywood Hayes Center comes away with the win, 58-18.

