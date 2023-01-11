St. Pats pulls away late to get the win over Mullen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 10-2 Irish of Saint Pat’s host the 5-1 Mullen Broncos. The Irish come into the game off of a loss in their previous match-up against Cozad. The Broncos head to North Platte to face the Irish on a three-game winning streak.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half, Saint Pat’s had the 25-20 lead over Mullen.

The game stayed close until the end of the fourth quarter when the Irish began to pull away and went on to defeat the Broncos by a final score of 50-35.

The leading scorers for the Irish were Brecken Erickson and Will Moats, with ten points. Leading the Broncos in scoring was Clayton Moore with 13 points.

Saint Pat’s improves to 11-2 on the season, while the Broncos fall to 5-2.

The Irish return to action on Friday, January 13th at home against Overton. The Broncos return to action on Thursday, January 12th on the road at Arthur County.

