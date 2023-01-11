St. Pats wins big at home against Mullen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-5 Lady Irish of North Platte Saint Patrick’s host the 3-4 Lady Broncos from Mullen High School. The Lady Irish come into the game against Mullen on a six-game winning streak. The Lady Broncos make the trip down from Mullen off of a loss in their last game against Wallace.

The Lady Irish went into the locker room with a 28-9 lead over the Lady Broncos.

Saint Pats never gave up the lead throughout the rest of the game and pick up a big 50-18 win over Mullen.

Leading the Lady Irish in scoring with sixteen points was Senior Tonja Heirigs. Leading the Lady Broncos in scoring was Erika Massey with four points.

Saint Pats improves to 8-5 on the season, while Mullen will drop to 3-5.

The Lady Irish will return to action on Friday, January 13th at home against Overton. The Lady Broncos return to action on Thursday, January 12th on the road against Arthur County.

