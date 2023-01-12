2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .

The honorees will officially be inducted at the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet Thurs. Feb. 2, at 5:30 p.m. “This year’s honorees embody the vision, grit, and community loyalty often ingrained in our boldest-thinking Nebraskans,” said NE Chamber President Bryan Slone. “The impact each of them has had on our communities, quality of life, and state reputation and identity is awe-inspiring.”

These individuals join a distinguished group of more than 130 business leaders whose work to grow their businesses in Nebraska have made a significant impact on the free enterprise system, Nebraska’s economy, overall job opportunities, and quality of life in their communities. Candidates are nominated by individuals from the business community, business associations, and academia.

Ralph and Beverly Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development, Paxton Ralph and Beverly Holzfaster began their early agricultural careers in custom harvesting and proving new stubble mulch practices on dry land wheat, which led to stint farming in British Columbia. Embracing pivot irrigation technology in 1969, Ralph opened a Lindsay Manufacturing dealership in Ogallala. His ongoing commitment to advancing agriculture, economic development, and ethanol opportunities is evident in his service on several boards over the years, including Nebraska Ethanol Authority & Development Board, Nebraska Public Power District, Keith County Economic Development Board and Foundation, and Mid-Plains Community College Foundation, as well serving on boards for private ethanol and bioenergy companies. The Holzfaster family cohosted the Cattleman’s Ball in 2013, and remain active locally, statewide, and nationally in agriculture, economic development, housing, and tourism initiatives, including managing Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge.

The program was established in 1992 by the NE Chamber and UNL College of Business. “We are excited to recognize and salute the accomplishments of the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame honorees whose contributions to Nebraska’s economy and business environment are broad and far-reaching. This group includes entrepreneurs, exceptional business leaders, and highly engaged citizens who made a tremendous impact on the state,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr., and Susan Stuart Dean of the UNL College of Business.

