Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The amount of snowfall expected through the day Wednesday
Accumulating snowfall for the region Wednesday; Clearing and warming conditions the rest of the week
A four-vehicle accident shut down I-80 for 90 minutes Tuesday.
Four-vehicle crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell Tuesday
The Chase County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an active chemical fire in the area of Highway 6...
Chemical fire reported in Chase County
Frank Snyder, formerly of KRVN, is in critical condition at a Kearney hospital.
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
Cows
Bion Environmental Technologies partners with Lincoln Counties Olson Farms/TD Angus

Latest News

New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows
Nebraska Chamber holds an update briefing
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6