District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson introduces a bill to require NE to provide grant for outdoor youth education camp facilities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska state senators introduced 63 bills Wednesday, the sixth day of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session.

District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson introduced a bill (LB281) that requires the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to provide grants for youth outdoor education camp facilities.

Other bills Senator Jacobson has introduced thus far include LB31 which would require train crews of at least two individuals. LB32 would change requirements for issuers of medicare supplement insurance policies or certificates relating to coverage of individuals under the age of 65 who are eligible for medicare because of disability or end-stage renal disease.

LB33 would change provisions relating to the powers of mayors in certain cities and eliminate obsolete 2020 redistricting provisions, according to the Nebraska Legislature’s online update. LB98 is Senator Jacobson’s MICRO TIF clean-up bill that would change provisions of community development law relating to substandard and blighted declarations and expedited reviews of redevelopment.

Senator Jacobson’s LB148 would change the powers and duties of State Racing and Gaming Commissions related to licensed racetrack enclosures and change dates surrounding the required market analysis. Finally, LB149 would change state intent regarding appropriations and rebasing rates under the medical assistance program plans.

Nebraska State Senators have until January 18th to continue introducing new bills.

Other items introduced on the sixth day of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session can be found below.

LB285 introduced by Senator Lynne Walz of Fremont would adopt the School Community Eligibility Provision Maximization Act;

LB288 sponsored by Brainard Sen. Bruce Bostelman would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles to establish and maintain an online verification system for accessing certain private passenger motor vehicle insurance and financial responsibility information and authorize a disclosure under the Uniform Motor Vehicle Records Disclosure Act;

LB294 introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln would adopt the Child Tax Credit Act;

LB296 sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Beau Ballard would adopt the Pet Insurance Act;

LB299 introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn would require approval by the voters of a school district or educational service unit for the issuance of certain bonds under the Interlocal Cooperation Act;

LB328 introduced by Lincoln Sen. Jane Raybould, would create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons;

LB334 sponsored by Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, would adopt the Reentry Housing Network Act and provide a duty for the state Department of Correctional Services and the Board of Parole.

LB335 introduced by Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran would adopt the Health Care Staffing Agency Registration Act.

LR18CA sponsored by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, a proposed constitutional amendment to protect the right to reproductive freedom.

A complete list of bills introduced so far is available at NebraskaLegislature.gov.

