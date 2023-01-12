GPH Callahan Cancer Center re-certified for high-quality care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center has been re-certified by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC. The certification validates the emphasis that the Callahan Cancer Center places on outstanding quality and patient care.

The QOPI® Certification Program staff and task force members verify through an on-site survey that practices highlighted in a submitted evaluation meet core standards in areas of treatment, including:

• Creating a safe environment—staffing, competencies, and general policy

• Treatment planning, patient consent and education

• Ordering, preparing, dispensing and administering chemotherapy

• Monitoring after chemotherapy is administered, including adherence, toxicity, and complications

Great Plains Health first achieved certification in April 2015. The Callahan Cancer Center is an advanced, one-stop cancer center designed with patient care and convenience in mind. With 15 cancer treatment rooms, an on-site pharmacist, and comprehensive cancer services all in the same location, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.

“I am proud of the work and effort put forth by all the team members at the Callahan Cancer Center to maintain this re-certification, it shows our dedication to quality care for every patient. The Callahan Cancer Center offers comprehensive cancer screenings, innovative cancer therapies, cancer support services,s and an outstanding team of physicians.”

The American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Association for Clinical Oncology are committed to making a world of difference in cancer care. Both represent nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer.

